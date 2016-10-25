Morro Bay Mayor Jamie Irons’ accomplishments prove case for re-election

Jamie Irons is the only mayoral candidate in Morro Bay with the knowledge and commitment to continue the forward progress the city has experienced under his leadership since 2012.
Working with Mayor Irons on the City Council, we watched him lead with integrity, transparency and fairness. He treats council colleagues, community members and staff with patience and respect.
He is a model of civility, and his calm demeanor encourages respectful civic conversation. When public comments have been discourteous or have targeted Mayor Irons personally, he never lost his cool.
But it’s more than the strength of his character that leads us to endorse Mayor Irons. The city’s accomplishments, under his leadership, speak louder than words and include: significant progress locating our new Water Reclamation Facility inland with Coastal Commission support and future ability to recycle 1 million gallons of water daily for city use; a sixfold increase in street paving; balanced budgets with a robust reserve fund for emergencies; and finished projects like the Morro Creek Bridge, bike park, maritime museum and pickleball courts.
Beyond a doubt, Jamie Irons is qualified to lead Morro Bay. We strongly support his re-election as mayor.
Christine Johnson and Noah Smukler, Morro Bay councilmembers
Comments