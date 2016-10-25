Heidi Harmon will bring welcome change

As a community activist, I feel I have my finger on the pulse of San Luis Obispo.
I can tell you that there is a palpable anger at the current leadership of my town and the direction that leadership is taking us.
Rampant growth, without assurance of an adequate water supply, and growth-spurred traffic congestion, which results from poor planning, are just two of the many problems we currently face.
I personally heard our current mayor tell city staff to expedite any and all development projects that are in the pipeline.
If you like the direction SLO is going, vote for the incumbent.
If you're in favor of forward-thinking leadership that reins in the dictatorial city manager and tail-that-wags-the-dog staff, Heidi Harmon is the answer.
Vote for Heidi and a change is going to come.
Will Powers, San Luis Obispo
