Steve Martin would bring good judgment to Board of Supervisors

I am writing in support of Steve Martin for 1st District supervisor. I have known Steve as a North County resident and friend for over 50 years. I believe he is the supervisor we need to bring balance, moderation and good judgment to the board.
His intelligent and caring approach to the issues facing us has earned him the respect of voters of the city of Paso Robles. He has demonstrated a depth and breadth of knowledge of the issues facing our community, from water conservation and management to leadership in homelessness issues to oak tree preservation, among other important topics.
Steve has served as mayor of Paso Robles, and he has the experience to know and understand how local government works. He has earned the respect of his peers and officials with whom he works.
Steve is a rare public servant because he approaches issues and problems with a truly nonpartisan approach and without a particular political agenda. He analyzes issues, listens to his constituents, formulates a plan of action and has the integrity to follow through.
I urge the people of the North County to vote for Steve Martin on Nov. 8.
Tim Alvord, Templeton
