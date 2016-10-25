Access to health services would shrink without Medi-Cal, so vote ‘yes’ on Prop. 52

When a program works as it should — providing billions of dollars in federal funds at no extra cost to state taxpayers to protect access to health care for millions of Californians — it only makes sense to keep that program going. That’s the idea behind Proposition 52, the Medi-Cal Funding and Accountability Act, which asks voters to continue an effective partnership between the state and local hospitals without interruption.
Since 2009, this partnership has allowed California to receive about $18 billion in federal funds through a matching formula to pay for health care services provided to patients who are enrolled in Medi-Cal. Those funds, instead of being left on the table in Washington, D.C., have been put to good use across our state.
It’s hard to find anyone in California who hasn’t benefited.
About 13.5 million people now look to Medi-Cal to meet their health care needs. That adds up to 1 in every 3 Californians. In San Luis Obispo County, more than 72,000 people are enrolled in Medi-Cal, half of them children. Collectively, the program is projected to bring about $29 million a year to hospitals throughout the county. Without the federal matching funds secured by this program, access to vital health care services would shrink. Without the ability to draw down federal dollars, those with private health insurance would face higher premiums, and California taxpayers could face higher taxes to support the Medi-Cal program.
Current state law keeps this program and its federal funding in place until next year, when it is due to expire. Voting “yes” on Proposition 52 means the program will continue beyond 2017, thereby preserving and protecting a vital flow of federal dollars to California. That is important to the 6.7 million children, 1.6 million seniors and 4.5 million working families who depend on Medi-Cal for emergency rooms, hospital stays and other medically necessary health care needs.
Passage of Proposition 52 would also add protections for the individuals and families that rely on Medi-Cal by prohibiting lawmakers at the state Capitol from diverting health care dollars to spend on other programs. That protection is especially important during economic downturns, when demand for care through Medi-Cal goes up.
In a volatile election year like this, what stands out is the remarkably broad support behind this program. That’s why nearly 1,000 organizations and leaders across California are on record in support of Proposition 52. The list includes Dignity Health hospitals like French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, clinics, health care advocates, senior and children’s organizations and business and labor groups. Even those who frequently find themselves in opposite corners agree on the need to pass Proposition 52. Supporters include the California Labor Federation, the California Teachers Association and the California Chamber of Commerce. The State Construction & Building Trades Council and the California Business Roundtable are in support. The California Republican Party and California Democratic Party have endorsed, along with Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León, D-Los Angeles, and Sen.Jean Fuller, R-Bakersfield.
It all adds up to unusual consensus on a program that makes sense, fiscally and socially. Proposition 52 keeps in place a successful program that attracts critical federal funds that ensure access to health care services for our state’s most vulnerable residents. Voting “yes” on Proposition 52 should be one of the easiest decisions for voters this year.
Alan Iftiniuk is president and CEO of French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo.
