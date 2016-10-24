PG&E stands by plan to help economy transition after Diablo Canyon closes

PG&E is privileged to be part of the Central Coast community. We’ve been here for more than a century and will continue to be active in the community for decades to come, working with local leaders to sustain a strong and diverse economy.
As we focus on the future of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant in particular, we appreciate all of the input we have received on the joint proposal we filed over the summer. This input includes the community comments we received through our five public meetings, as well as the local feedback provided directly to the California Public Utilities Commission on Oct. 20.
Without question, the decision not to relicense Diablo Canyon was difficult to make. It is an excellent facility, and our dedicated employees ensure it runs safely and reliably for our customers each and every day. I know our team will continue to run it safely in the years ahead.
Underpinning the decision not to relicense is the reality that California’s energy landscape is evolving dramatically. State policies that focus on renewables and energy efficiency, coupled with projected lower customer electricity demand in the future, will result in a significant reduction in the need for the electricity produced by Diablo Canyon past 2025.
As we assessed the future of Diablo Canyon in this context, we also had to address the risk of having to prematurely shutdown in 2018 because of challenges associated with extending key state operating leases. A premature shutdown two years from now would have a serious and immediate impact on our employees and this community, and it would result in an increase in fossil fuels to replace the plant’s output. This is something that none of us wanted.
As a result, we joined with labor and leading environmental organizations to create a joint proposal that, if approved, will ensure an orderly transition to the new energy landscape in California while preparing the region for a post-Diablo Canyon economy nearly a decade from now. The parties also agreed to support us in obtaining the needed short-term state approvals to avoid an early shutdown and the associated negative economic, social and environmental impacts.
PG&E believes this proposal represents the most appropriate and responsible path forward. Most importantly, it reflects our strong commitment to supporting local employees and this community.
To that end, the proposal includes payments to the community totaling about $50 million. These funds are designed to mitigate declining property taxes through 2025 in support of a community transition plan. While property tax payments are on the decline, as they would have been if Diablo Canyon stayed open and continued to run, they will still total tens of millions of dollars in local revenue.
The closure plan presented to the California Public Utilities Commission includes $520 million in employee retention and severance programs, plus about $50 million to compensate local governments for property tax losses. Dismantling the plant will cost billions of dollars and will pump more revenue into the local economy.
In addition to these mitigation funds, the proposed employee retention program will serve to support both local employees and the community. By ensuring that Diablo Canyon’s skilled workforce remains in the area through financial incentives, not only will the plant continue to run safely and reliably, but the region also will be economically supported for years to come. These employee incentives will likely provide an unanticipated economic boost to cities to aid in their transition.
Previous economic studies show that PG&E annually pays more than $200 million in local salaries, which is money that employees spend locally on mortgages, rents and various goods and services. If the joint proposal is approved by the CPUC, the nine-year, $520 million employee retention and severance programs will result in a significant local economic stimulus that could further aid cities in planning for a successful economic transition through additional and unanticipated tax revenue.
Looking ahead, we will develop a detailed proposal on how the plant will be dismantled, a process called decommissioning. Although the specifics have yet to be worked out, we do know that it will be a multidecade, multibillion-dollar effort, culminating in likely the largest deconstruction project in the history of San Luis Obispo County.
This means we are not going anywhere anytime soon, and the region’s businesses can expect continued spending in support of plant operations and decommissioning over the coming decades. Local nonprofit groups also will receive continued charitable support.
The decommissioning proposal, which is subject to state approval, also will address important areas such as emergency preparedness and the disposition of the Diablo Canyon lands after 2025. We look forward to engaging with the community in developing this proposal in the years ahead.
Ultimately, it will be the CPUC that decides whether the proposed funding is reasonable. Although there are a number of viewpoints on this important issue, it’s critical that we work together to make the strongest case before the CPUC to secure approval of the community and employee support programs.
We look forward to further discussions with our local governments and community members on how PG&E will continue to support our region, and we look forward to finding solutions to issues that are important to us all during this nearly decadelong transition period.
Geisha Williams is president of PG&E electric operations.
