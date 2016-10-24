Tribute to honor Vietnam War veterans at Madonna Center in SLO

A tribute to our veterans serving during the Vietnam War period will be held during a luncheon starting at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Alex Madonna Expo Center.
If you were in the service during this time, you answered the call from your country, and a number of sponsoring veteran organizations would like to recognize and honor your service.
Please visit the Military Order of the World Wars website for registration details and to see the prior tributes for World War II veterans held in 2014 and the Korean War veterans in 2015.
David Frayer, Paso Robles
Comments