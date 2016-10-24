Fear of nuclear energy is hindering progress against climate change

I wish the paranoid anti-nuke people would educate themselves. Their ignorance of nuclear energy production and fear campaign against it are keeping the world from overcoming our most urgent problem.
A recent letter writer states that Diablo’s “toxic radioactive waste” is the most serious problem at the Diablo site (“Comments sweep issue of Diablo Canyon’s toxic waste under the rug,” Oct. 2).
Truth is, what the writer called waste is really unused nuclear fuel being stored for our next generation nuclear power plants. The stored fuel will be used in the next 10 to 20 years to power safe, reliable, 24/7, clean green power plants that will power the planet for many generations, will save millions of lives and will relieve the planet from the effects of climate change.
No more toxic soot from fossil fuel to clog the air and pollute our lungs. No more raping and pillaging our environment for the production of energy. One teaspoon of uranium will power a Diablo Canyon-sized plant for three days and leave only a crumb for waste. It is time for anti-nuke people to cop to the truth about nuclear energy: Fossil fuel kills thousands per year; nuclear kills no one. Not at Fukushima, not at Three Mile Island, and especially not at Diablo Canyon.
David Deick, Atascadero
Comments