As president, Trump would make U.S. an international laughing stock

I watched the first presidential debate from start to finish. I watched it with the specific intent to see if anything about Donald was remotely humble, admirable, presidential. Par for the course, Donald’s ego was front and center as he spewed childish gobbledygook meant to pass for intelligent discourse.
I’m no fan of Hillary, but it pains me to see fellow Americans totally unwilling to view Donald objectively based on their stubborn need to disavow Hillary no matter the cost to our country.
Clearly, Donald is the most unqualified presidential candidate we’ve ever experienced. This election isn’t about different ideologies, it’s about the concept of lowering our presidential standards to such a degree as to make a laughing stock out of the United States of America.
Donald cannot put a simple sentence together with any regularity, he vacillates on issues moment to moment, lies with undeniable regularity, has no compunction in attacking others with consistent relish, has no regard for diplomacy, scorns the lower and middle class. The reasons for his unsuitability are endless.
A Trump presidency would do one thing. It would throw our country into a state of chaos. Guaranteed.
Jeri Luther, Templeton
