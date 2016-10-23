What will pro-Clinton Tribune write if she wins the election?

I ask myself why we continue to subscribe to The Tribune. Yes, the paper’s thin, but it’s the lack of balance in your election news, opinions and commentators that is just boring. It’s the same thing over and over, and I skip whole columns after the first line. Yes, we know you want Hillary to win, but these days we can get the whole story, a variety of viewpoints, good journalists and balanced election commentary with Fox News and the internet.
If you get what you want, Hillary would be the most deceptive, secretive, hidden (and absent) executive ever, and what will your paper be writing about then? The debt hitting $30 trillion? Open borders a big success to South America? Economic growth nearing 1 percent? Syrian refugee areas declaring Sharia law takes precedence over the Constitution? Obamacare transitions to HillaryCare Single Payer System? Doctors needed? Cities in turmoil as police strike? Taxes raised again for pensioners and anyone making more than $35,000? Hillary to hold first press conference in 21 months? Hillary to disclose erased medical records soon?
Make your paper relevant again, and I do enjoy the comics.
Sue Perry, Morro Bay
Comments