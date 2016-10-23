Hey, Tribune, give your readers both sides of the story

I have been a subscriber to The Tribune since the 1980s. Today, as I have known all along, The Tribune has always leaned a bit to the left on many political issues. Because of the liberal majority of population here, it has been endurable.
Oct. 2’s issue was literally nothing but badmouthing Donald Trump and airing ancient gossip to slander his legacy (“Returns show Trump could have avoided taxes for years”). Nary a word about Hillary Clinton to be seen. No rebuttal? Ms. Clinton has close to criminal history including her spouse and their antics while in the White House and prior behavior when he was a governor.
Surely you have politically unbiased reporters and editors. Please attempt to report both parties’ histories and platforms equally. There is not only left and right political platforms to report on. Remove your bias and please give us, your subscribers, both sides of the story!
Djinn Ruffner, Paso Robles
