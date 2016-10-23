Letters to the Editor

Congressional candidate Justin Fareed wants to fix immigration system

Justin Fareed is the only candidate for our congressional district who really wants to fix our broken immigration system without having rolling amnesties far off into the future.

He calls for making E-Verify mandatory, so that nobody here illegally can work here. Once you prevent employment, few will be crossing our mostly still unsealed borders to come here to live and work.

Also, we need to encourage farmers to use the farmworkers visa program for our needed crop harvesting, so they can be screened and we know who they are. We need to stop subsidizing farmers by allowing them to have cheap labor by not enforcing our immigration laws.

Richard Rydell, Santa Maria

