Heidi Harmon has all the right qualities to lead San Luis Obispo

Beyond a doubt, Heidi Harmon is the mayor San Luis Obispo needs.
Involving everyone locally is paramount to Harmon. She understands drought and climate change, local economics, housing issues, homelessness and how to engage the individual and community. Harmon is a longtime advocate of environmental issues. She is the director of SLO 350 and the point person for Protect SLO-Stop Oil Trains. A natural and knowledgeable environmental and social leader, Harmon is needed at a time when climate change is our common, global challenge.
Harmon gives me hope that climate impacts can be addressed on a local level. She has inspired me to be active politically as a young adult. As a voice and conduit for the community, I admire her commitment, courage and capability. People frequently stop by her modest downtown home to join projects. She is adored and respected by all ages, genders and types. Most importantly, Harmon possesses the mayoral qualities needed: openness, experience, knowledge, flexibility, vision, energy, freshness, curiosity, humor and active listening.
Maia Kiley, San Luis Obispo
