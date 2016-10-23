Letters to the Editor

October 23, 2016 2:09 PM

The upside: Donald Trump presidency could spur cooperation in Congress

There may be a silver lining if Donald Trump wins the presidency.

He would be such a disaster as president, it would force the Republicans and Democrats in Congress to finally start working together to save the country.

Julie Goossen, Morro Bay

