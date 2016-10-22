Despite polls, media endorsements and support of career politicians and union bosses, Kamala Harris does not deserve support from the silent majority.
I confess that I am one of the millions of Californians who voted for nonpartisan Proposition 8, which defined legal marriage in traditional terms — between a man and a woman. Readers may recall that Proposition 8 was approved by millions of voters, a clear majority of Californians. As expected, the opponents filed suit attacking the proposition on the grounds it was unconstitutional. The attorney general, Kamala Harris, whose duty it is to defend propositions and statutes against such challenges, despite her personal belief, expressed her personal opinion that the Proposition 8 was unconstitutional and failed to designate even a junior staff attorney to defend the proposition approved by the majority of California voters.
In contrast, even a convicted murder is provided legal counsel to represent him on his appeal from his conviction and sentence. The California Supreme Court swept aside attempts by private counsel to defend Proposition 8 on the grounds that they did not have standing to represent the people (voters) of California, as the attorney general would have.
In effect, the challenging opponents got a slam dunk, a default judgment overruling the votes of millions who often compose the silent majority.
On behalf of my fellow members of that silent majority, composed of voters from Democratic, Republican and independent constituents, union members, representatives of many religious faiths and persons of all types of racial backgrounds, I urge voters to reject the bid of Kamala Harris to be promoted to the U.S. Senate.
I believe that voters have very serious doubts, based on her past performance, that she would faithfully represent all of her constituents. Her opponent, Loretta Sanchez, has already demonstrated her ability to do so in Congress.
Harold Johnson, Arroyo Grande
