Dawn Ortiz-Legg’s attack ads against Jordan Cunningham are unprincipled

As a Democrat, I am troubled by Assembly candidate Dawn Ortiz-Legg’s advertisement attacking her opponent for defending the constitutional rights of those accused of crimes. In the words of President John Adams, who defended the reviled British soldiers accused of committing the Boston Massacre, “Power must never be trusted without a check.”
In an election season where the Republican nominee for president has demonized religious and ethnic minorities to score political points, we need now, more than ever, leaders who are willing to defend the rights of all people. While the political expediency of criticizing a law and order candidate for the alleged crimes of his clients is obvious, utilizing such a tactic is unprincipled. I hope that Ms. Ortiz-Legg will reconsider her attack ads and focus on a more inclusive message.
Justin Arnold, Arroyo Grande
