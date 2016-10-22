U.S. should champion Palestinians and Israelis as both deserve a state

The passing of Shimon Peres was a loss to Israel, the Middle East and the world community.
It is sad that Mr. Peres did not live to see his dream of democracy and peace between the states of Israel and Palestine.
As a Christian, it seems natural to support a Jewish state, however, the Palestinians have no state. They have lost everything. Their land, farms, homes, businesses and lives. There will never be a Palestinian state until the United Nations led by the United States advocates as strongly for a Palestinian state as an Israeli state!
We need to give as much development money to Palestine as we do Israel — $1 trillion since 1967 and more on the way.
We will never abandon Israel, but we must also champion the Palestinians right to have a state and live in peace and security.
Maggie Fertschneider, Atascadero
