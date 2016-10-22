Focus of political media needs to be on policies, not ‘gotcha’ items

Have you noticed lately how much time the political media has spent on insignificant matters that do not impact on our country’s future?
The emphasis needs to be on issues and not on peripheral “gotcha” items.
Voters need to hear more about policies, such as: (1) Serious problems, costs and unsustainability of Obamacare; (2) Our national debt (doubled from $10 trillion to about $20 trillion in the past eight years; (3) Border security and immigration; (4) Jobs, slow 1 percent economic growth; (5) Burdensome governmental regulations for businesses; (6) Middle East chaos and terrorism; (7) Tax increases or changes; (8) National security and handling of classified information; (9) Resettling Syrian refugees (550 percent more than the current 10,000) in the United States — government costs to resettle one person is $64,370 over a five-year period plus $925 monthly housing costs — this is 12 times what it costs to settle a person in Europe or closer to their original country; (10) Enforcement of law and order.
Virginia Cleath, San Luis Obispo
