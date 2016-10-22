Which presidential candidate’s economic plan will create jobs?

Most people agree that it is very dangerous to have the largest part of our money making the 1 percent rich and keeping the rest of us in need. But now Donald Trump is latching on to trickle-down economics — proposing to cut taxes to make giant companies richer so that they will “come back to this country and create jobs.”
Hillary Clinton thinks that we should use some of the 1 percent’s money to stimulate the middle class and create new small businesses that would provide real jobs.
Trickle-down has never worked — the money apparently is used up before it gets to where it is needed or, more likely, sits in a bank.
Who is right? How will we get the most jobs?
Mary Wood, San Luis Obispo
Comments