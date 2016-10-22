Is Councilman Erik Howell the right choice to help lead Pismo Beach?

“Council incumbent Erik Howell emphasized … recent decisions to pursue … and implement a building moratorium in response to the drought,” (“Pismo Beach politicians push platforms at public forum,” Sept. 30).
While a moratorium on “all building permit applications for vacant parcels,” was enacted in December, it was a four-fifths vote, with Howell voting “no,” reasoning more conservation would solve the problem. Isn’t the proposed 37-room hotel on Shell Beach Road on vacant land?
Further, Howell responded to a question about growth and inadequate water supply by saying taxes from just one new hotel will pay for the new waste water treatment plant. Sounds like fees from new development are needed to pay for impacts of previous development and Pismo should continue to grow. Would the treatment plant have been necessary had Pismo not approved excessive development in the past and is future growth still sought by some decision-makers, obviously Howell?
Asked about accepting campaign contributions from development interests, Howell responded as long as said contributions were disclosed, it was fine. Other candidates said they did not accept such contributions. Remember, Howell is under investigation for violating Fair Political Practices regulations by accepting and not declaring developer money, and subsequently voting to approve the project.
Is this who you want to govern your city?
Lyn Daniels, Pismo Beach
