Heidi Harmon is right candidate to lead San Luis Obispo as mayor

Like many of my college-aged peers, I have become disillusioned with the current political state, especially considering the upcoming election, however, there is one person on the November ballot that I am passionately and fervently supporting: Heidi Harmon.
When I first moved to San Luis Obispo from my conservative haven of a hometown, I was delighted to hear there was blossoming progressive activism surrounding Bernie Sanders’ campaign on the Central Coast. Heidi built this movement from the ground up, galvanizing a true grass-roots campaign and getting people like me more involved in the political process. She actively offers support to my intersectional feminist club at Cal Poly — strengthening a bond between the campus and the community, encouraging student activism and social justice, representing (often underrepresented) young people, serving as a strong female role model, and actively and intentionally uplifting marginalized voices.
That is what is unique about Heidi: She makes herself accessible. She meets us at local events, hears our stories, listens to our visions and genuinely concerns herself with the well-being of this community. There is work to be done, and she is the one to do it. I cannot wait to call her my mayor.
Jennifer MacMartin, San Luis Obispo
Comments