World’s future riding on presidential election, so please vote

I know many family members and friends do not like politics to be discussed publicly. They don’t want to offend anyone. Yet, this election is vital for our grandchildren’s sake.
Mr. Donald Trump displays the symptoms of narcissistic personality disorder and could easily trigger World War III. He disrespects anyone he feels is less-than his perceived self-value. He is ill — not in a JFK or Roosevelt, physical sort of way — but in a maniacal, Hitler or Mussolini sort of way. That is why we must talk about this publicly and that is why he cannot be allowed to claim the highest office in the land. The future of the world literally depends on this election.
Please don’t stay home this election. Vote.
Ethel Landers, Nipomo
