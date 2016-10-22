Dawn Ortiz-Legg’s ad against Jordan Cunningham is abominable

I just wanted to express how disappointed I am with what the news media allow on TV.
The ad that Dawn Ortiz-Legg has on TV is so deceitful and so slanderous! I believe in freedom of the press, but when the ads are put out with lies to destroy a person’s reputation, that is pure evil.
When I talked to many people about her ads, they all said the same thing. The way it is worded, the first time you hear them, they sound like she is talking about Jordan Cunningham as a criminal.
When I heard them the second time, I heard what she was really saying. Fabricated lies!
We know that politics are dirty, but I think it’s time we hold people accountable for their slander of decent people. Politicians are getting away with murder, fabricating and manipulating situations to cover up for their own indiscretions. I’ve known the Cunninghams for more than 25 years, you won’t find a more decent, honest and hardworking family. I hope something is done about this ad.
Mary Davidson, Atascadero
Comments