How are parents supposed to explain Donald Trump’s misogyny?

Mommy, what is Mi-sog-y-ny?
Why does the fat orange man who wants to be president keep calling women fat pigs, dogs and bimbos? What is a sex tape? What do Republicans believe in? Is he their leader? Are you going to vote for him, Mommy?
What are you going to tell your children if Donald Trump gets elected president? It is up to us to speak out against Trump’s long history of racism, bigotry, misogyny and greed. Parents, we must stand up when you witness another person being bullied, threatened or abused because of their sex, how they look, how they dress, their religion, where they came from or who they love.
When a person is the president of the United States they become a role model for our children. They control the most powerful military on the planet, they represent the values of our nation, and they swear an oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and the laws of our country. So vote for the best role model for your children. The person who best represents your values. The person who has the temperament and judgment to be our next president.
Mark de la Garza, San Luis Obispo
Comments