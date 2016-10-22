Laguna Lake’s marsh is a delight for birders

Would someone please report on the benefits of leaving Laguna Lake the way it is?
Never before have so many birds enjoyed the lake now that is a marsh at the Prefumo Canyon inlet area. Please come by the lake and see the amazing beauty that has taken place.
I live on the lake and don’t want to see it dredged. Big birds are dying out in the Florida Everglades because rising oceans levels are flooding their marsh lands.
Laguna Lake can now be considered a fantastic marsh land attracting many, many varieties of beautiful birds!
Barbara Kalbus, San Luis Obispo
Comments