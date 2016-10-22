Donald Trump says his accusers lie, but Bill Clinton’s tell the truth

Donald Trump and his supporters are claiming that every one of the women who have accused him of sexual abuse are lying, while, in the same breath, are saying that every one of the women who have accused Bill Clinton is telling the truth. What test for truthfulness are they using?
And then I remember that Trump has bragged about the very types of acts these women have accused him of. He said that he could kiss any woman he wanted, and that he could grope them because he was a star. They came out after he denied that he had ever done anything like that. They came out to expose his predatory conduct. He did the very things he bragged about! His denials are hollow.
And, by the way, in case anyone is confused, Bill Clinton is not running for president.
Thomas A. Schaffer, San Luis Obispo
Comments