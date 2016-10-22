Erik Howell’s record shows he sides with developers over citizens

Regarding the Oct. 1 front-page article “6 hopefuls outline their visions for Pismo Beach,” we found the article fairly objectively captured the essence of the League of Women Voters sponsored forum, but had one glaring exception: The third paragraph discussing Ed Waage and Erik Howell’s voting record gives the ambiguous impression that both voted to implement a building moratorium in response to the drought.
In fact, Howell was the sole negative vote (4-1) by the council against the measures R-2015-109 and R-2015-110.
Clearly, Howell sided with the position of the developers rather than the interest of his water conserving constituents, the citizens of Pismo Beach.
James G. Harris, Pismo Beach
Comments