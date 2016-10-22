Donald Trump’s hot air obscures bankruptcies, groping and more

We have heard the Clintons’ lives subject to all manner of searches and disclosures; we know what their issues are. With Donald Trump, however, hot air is of no substance and cannot be subject to microscopic examination. We know nothing of his tax history (except refusal to disclose his returns); nothing of his business ethics (except major bankruptcies and lack of tax payments); and nothing of three marriages (with some groping on the side) and grown children who hunt elephants and leopards.
Had my father not been cremated, with Trump as a presidential candidate, Dad would now be turning in his grave. He was a great (military) leader with humility, compassion, respect and wisdom. Bullying and tantrums are not symptoms of leadership; they only play on emotions leading to ultimate loss of control and credibility and internal collapse.
And while most people by eighth grade have learned about the roles, duties and responsibilities in our three separate branches of government, obviously Donald Trump skipped class that day.
Sandra Rakestraw, Atascadero
