North Dakota pipeline delay hinders U.S. gas and oil industries

U.S. oil and gas companies should compete comfortably with exporting nations if, as President Barack Obama suggested in a past State of the Union address, the United States actively promotes these businesses.
I refer specifically to Cheniere Energy (CQP), Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) and Sunoco Logistics (SXL) among others which have docks in Los Angeles, Texas and on both coasts from which to ship products east and south, and through the Panama Canal to all world ports where needed. Pipelines exist north to south and west to east of the Rockies to supply ports and refineries with feed stock but is temporarily interrupted in North Dakota as the future of the Dakota Access Pipeline is uncertain. Pipelines are known to be safer than rail shipments.
I respect the will of our Native Americans who were placed on reservations to make room for pioneering whites moving West to better their condition, but an essential pipeline buried and out of sight on their land when completed seems hardly more than a get-even act on their part.
With the passage of the Jobs Act, unemployed Native Americans and millions of persons currently on welfare (off reservations) could improve their condition and that of their families if only they will.
Kenneth G. Ramey, Paso Robles
Comments