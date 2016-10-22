Proposition 57 would let thieves nonviolently steal our stuff

Vote “no” on Proposition 57 — unless, of course, you would like to go back to wondering if your auto has been nonviolently stolen while you’re sitting at the movies, unless you would like to go back to wondering while you’re at work all day, if your house has been nonviolently ransacked and your valuables purloined.
It’s actually more cost-effective to keep thieves jailed than to “wonder.” How much is your peace of mind worth to you?
These so-called nonviolent criminals steal — that’s what they do. That’s what they will do after release. It’s not even a matter of saving tax money. After the release of these criminals, we will need additional law enforcement officers, plus the joy of giving over our constant vigilance to the protection of our “stuff.”
Mike Morgan, Los Osos
