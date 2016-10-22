The Supreme Court hangs in the balance in presidential race

This election is not only about the two presidential candidates. It is about the highest court in our land, the Supreme Court — and who will be chosen to fill its available seat(s).
Eight years ago, Sarah Palin was the Republican’s choice for their vice presidential candidate. In the event Sen. John McCain had died while still in office, this would have left Sarah Palin to become the president of the United States of America. If this seems like a reasonable choice to the Republican Party, what kind of thought can we expect them to give to choosing the next two Supreme Court judges?
If you were a supporter of Bernie Sanders or are drawn to voting for a third party, please consider waiting four more years. Vote for the Democratic Party next month, for the sake of the liberties that the Supreme Court represents.
America needs for you to take action. We must avoid a Donald Trump presidency that would likely move our country backward and dismantle so many of the rights we have fought so hard for in the past.
Sara McEre, San Luis Obispo
