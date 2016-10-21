Prop. 57 supports rehabilitation and release, not reoffending

Vote “YES” on Proposition 57.
California Chief Probation Officers agree: Prop. 57 keeps dangerous offenders locked up, while allowing parole consideration for people with nonviolent convictions who complete the full prison term for their primary offense.
San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow states the proposition is only being proposed “to stop overcrowding” (“Vote ‘no’ on Prop. 57, SLO County law enforcement officials urge,” Oct. 12). Not true, but why is that a bad thing? The U.S. has the highest incarceration rate in the world and has exploded by 500 percent in the past 2 decades.
Prosecutors have one objective, and that is in conflict with their current ability to charge juveniles as adults. 57 requires judges instead of prosecutors to make that determination. 57 authorizes a system of credits used for rehabilitation, good behavior and education. Currently, inmates leave prison without rehabilitation, re‐offend and cycle back into the system.
No one is automatically released, or entitled to release from prison, under Prop. 57. To be granted parole, all inmates, current and future, must demonstrate they are rehabilitated and do not pose a danger to the public. The Board of Parole Hearings, made up of law enforcement officials, determines who is eligible for release. Any individuals approved for release will be subject to mandatory supervision by law enforcement.
Carol Keller, Arroyo Grande
