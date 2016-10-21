What motive could political strategist John Peschong have in District 1 race?

Question: Why would John Peschong, a national partisan political operative, want to run for the nonpartisan office of San Luis Obispo County District 1 supervisor?
The answer might very well be found in the recently revealed $262,313 “political giving” by Phillips 66 to his company, Meridian Pacific Inc. (“Peschong’s company received $262,313 from Phillips 66,” Sept. 27). This was $162,313 more than any “other political giving” by Phillips in 2015.
Meridian’s website states that it works “in nearly every State to help our clients win at the ballot box and in the court of public opinion.” Peschong’s resume describes him as “one of the nation’s leading political strategists” and “Western States Political Director for the Republican National Committee.”
Again, why would a person with such a high national political profile run for supervisor? Could it be because corporate giant Phillips 66 will soon have its highly controversial nationwide “oil-by-rail” strategy in front of the SLO County Board of Supervisors?
By contrast, Peschong’s opponent, Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin, is a moderate, a longtime resident of the North County who has worked for decades on our local issues, serving several terms on the Paso’s City Council.
Before you vote, ask yourself which candidate is more likely to represent our interests.
Mary Adams, Paso Robles
