Dan Carpenter is just what SLO County’s 3rd District needs

The contrast between the candidates vying for 3rd District San Luis Obispo County supervisor, incumbent Adam Hill and San Luis Obispo Councilmember Dan Carpenter, are striking.
For example, Carpenter has been approached by some of Hill’s big developer supporters who offered to match the campaign contributions they made to Hill if Carpenter promised to support their projects as they apparently asked Hill to do. While Carpenter refused those contributions under those conditions, Hill was only too happy to take and feed them to his campaign war chest, presumably to be used to eviscerate Carpenter with last-minute attack ads.
Knowing both candidates as I do, it compels me to draw the following comparisons between the two:
▪ Dan Carpenter is a man of conscience and principle. Adam Hill is a man of none.
▪ Dan Carpenter tells the truth. Adam tells anything but the truth.
▪ Dan is independent, politically beholden to no one. Hill is ensconced in his developer’s cabal.
▪ Dan listens to people. Adam threatens them.
▪ Dan wants to serve and represent the people. Adam just wants power.
If Carpenter wins, District 3 will get what it needs. If not, it will be getting what it deserves.
T. Keith Gurnee, San Luis Obispo
