Ortiz-Legg is running for legislature, but she doesn’t understand the law

I was astounded and wholly disappointed by the recent attack ads coming from the Dawn Ortiz-Legg campaign. Through her misleading attacks on Templeton Unified School District Board Member Jordan Cunningham, Dawn Ortiz-Legg has shown her true colors to voters.
The deceptive attacks on Jordan’s work as a defense attorney show just how desperate her campaign has become. I’m not sure if Dawn Ortiz-Legg knows this or not, but all United States citizens are entitled to a legal defense in court.
Attacking Jordan for providing a constitutionally guaranteed service shows Dawn’s disconnect and lack of knowledge with the rule of law. That is not a good optic for someone who is running for the state legislature. I implore Dawn’s campaign manager to provide her with a copy of the Bill of Rights. Maybe after looking them over, she will recant and apologize for her deceiving attacks.
The desperate nature of Dawn’s attacks show she is willing to deceive voters to get elected. That is not the kind of leader I want representing me. I would be embarrassed to call Dawn Ortiz-Legg my representative.
Lorie Noble, Morro Bay
