SLO County constituency deserves full disclosure from candidates

Another political campaign. Another candidate claiming to be a multigenerational rancher — and therefore deserving of our support.
Ranching is a very complex business. Representing the constituents of our district is a complex business. Why should we not demand full disclosure of how a candidate manages their ranching operations? What have they done to enhance the environment they manage? How have they managed their ranch in order to benefit their neighbors? Or are they simply entitled, rich, rural landowners who happen to own some cattle?
The press needs to ask some important questions.
Rob Rutherford, San Luis Obispo
