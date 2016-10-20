Rising federal debt will destroy America. We need real solutions.

Voters, according to the Congressional Budget Office, we are faced with a $590 billion 2016 fiscal year federal budget deficit, a 35 percent increase over 2015, with greater deficits to come, some as much as $1 trillion, contributing to a growing, generational imposed, federal national debt, now $19.52 trillion.
An $8.9 trillion increase under President Barack Obama’s watch. A debt soon to be $20 trillion, projected to double in 10 years. A generational debt imposed upon us, our children, grandchildren and future generations, created by present and past, Democrat and Republican, presidents and senators and representatives. We need leaders that understand and care about the negative effects of deficit spending and the debt crisis consequences, as to our survival as a nation and people.
The debt, the greatest rob Peter to Pay Paul Ponzi scheme in history, is our Achilles’ heel with negative consequences, including governmental, business and personal financial collapse. Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump have expressed no real debt solutions.
Contact and make clear to them and all others who are seeking federal office and those who are in federal office that on behalf of yourself, our children, grandchildren and future generations you want intelligent deficit spending and debt crisis solutions. For a start, Google “Ask for a plan.”
H.T. Bryan, Santa Barbara
Comments