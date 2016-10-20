Assembly candidate Dawn Ortiz-Legg would be a benefit to SLO County

This November, our community has the chance to send someone to Sacramento who has lived through and overcome obstacles in her life — that person is Dawn Ortiz-Legg.
These experiences give Dawn a unique perspective that will benefit our community. Dawn is a small-business owner who has real-world experience creating jobs and will work to make sure we close the gender pay gap.
As a single mother, Dawn benefited from programs and services that kept her and her daughter safe and healthy. When her daughter was a teenager, Dawn went back to school to obtain her master’s degree in international public policy. Dawn is ambitious, is self-driven and knows what it takes to create a path of opportunity for herself, as well as others. While working on the Topaz Solar Farm, she made sure veterans such as Jesse Motley, an Iraq Veteran, were able to obtain good-paying jobs that allow him to provide for his wife and four children.
When I think about the future of your community and the type of voice I want representing me, I want someone with wide perspective who will think about our community, not themselves. I want Dawn Ortiz-Legg for state Assembly.
Vivian Longacre, San Luis Obispo
