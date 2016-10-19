SLO residents who oppose rail spur should hole up and move into a hut

To the City Council of San Luis Obispo and all the residents of said city:
Since you oppose Phillips 66 from running its oil trains through your precious city, I have a perfect suggestion to all of you.
Sell any and all your vehicles that use gas and oil to run those motors.
Do not buy any food in plastic bottles or containers; do not buy your laundry soap, dish soap or anything that is made of petroleum products. That includes Vaseline, toothpaste and all products in your home.
In fact, sell your lawn mowers too and either buy a bicycle or horse and buggy.
Do not take public transportation, as it uses gas fuel. No computers, cellphones, TV, clothing — in fact, nothing, since almost everything in today’s world uses some petroleum-based items to be made.
You cannot even be buried or cremated since they use gas or electricity to dig holes or burn your body.
Just think how silly you will look riding your bike or horse down Main Street.
In other words, you have no sense as to what progress is all about, so resign and retire to your hut.
Jon Fleischer, Hemet
