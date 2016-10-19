Disclosure of ex parte communication critical for Coastal Commission

Re: “Lawsuit seeks millions in fines from 5 coastal commissioners,” by Dan Weikel, Los Angeles Times (Sept. 22, 2016)
The California Coastal Commission is tasked with protecting 840 miles of our coastline. It represents the people of our state standing in the way of development interests. We the people are many. Developers represent a limited number of people who can benefit monetarily from ocean-view property. Land developed on the shoreline obstructs natural beauty and limits the number of people who can enjoy it. Across the country and around the world, people arrive to see the Pacific Ocean from California shores. Their protection is a monumental responsibility of the commission.
Some commissioners make contacts with developers outside official public hearings. Now they face a lawsuit brought by a small nonprofit organization, Spotlight on Coastal Corruption, formed to hold them accountable. There are specific rules about disclosure of ex parte communications. It is so critical a measure that they are trained periodically about these requirements. And yet, these rules were allegedly violated by five of the commissioners communicating with development interests without disclosing those meetings or their content. It is required that they do so. They did not.
Lynn Watkins, San Luis Obispo
Comments