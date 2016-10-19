Ortiz-Legg’s attack ads reveal a disregard for the Bill of Rights

Dawn Ortiz-Legg’s ads attacking former Deputy District Attorney Jordan Cunningham for his work as a defense lawyer are confusing to say the least.
Dawn’s ad argues that Jordan is unfit because he worked as a defense lawyer for various defendants. This was confusing to me because the last time I checked, every person charged with a crime here in the United States has the right to a defense. The Sixth Amendment clearly states that in all criminal prosecutions, the accused has a right “to have the assistance of counsel for his defense.”
Apparently, Dawn Ortiz-Legg skipped out on this basic lesson while in school. It seems odd and a bit desperate to attack Jordan Cunningham for providing a service that is constitutionally afforded to every single person in the United States. Dawn’s ads show a complete disregard for the supreme law of the land, which is ironic since she is running to be a lawmaker.
I sincerely hope Dawn enrolls in a civics class and reads up on the Bill of Rights. Maybe then she can stop with the petty attacks and get to the real issues that voters here in the 35th Assembly District care about.
James Graff-Radford, Pismo Beach
Comments