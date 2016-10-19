Dawn Ortiz-Legg is sensible choice for 35th Assembly District

Dawn Ortiz-Legg is a sensible centrist in the tradition of Katcho Achadjian.
Dawn has experience creating jobs, expanding companies, managing resources and successfully navigating red tape. She has demonstrated her ability to work with a broad range of business, commercial, professional and environmental leaders to craft effective solutions. In Sacramento, Dawn will be able to work effectively with the Assembly leadership to get results for our district.
When it comes to issues of taxation, regulation of corporate excesses, sensible gun control, criminal justice reform, water management and many other policy matters, Jordan Cunningham’s positions put him at the extreme end of the spectrum. He would take an ineffective ideology to Sacramento, where he’d sit on the fringe of the Assembly, an unproductive representative who won’t get results for our district. The choice is clear: Dawn Ortiz-Legg is the right person to succeed Katcho in the Assembly.
Barry Price, San Luis Obispo
Comments