Donald Trump, not Hillary Clinton, is the candidate facing serious investigation

I would like to address CJ Bell’s assumption that Mrs. Hillary Clinton “must be guilty of something,” (“Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump? A terrible decision to have to make,” Sept. 28)
Mrs. Clinton has not been indicted because 22 years of well-funded and tireless partisan investigations failed to produce any evidence to support an indictment. It is Mr. Donald Trump, not Mrs. Clinton, who is currently on trial for fraud and now under investigation for bribery and misusing a tax-free charitable foundation for self-dealing.
Bradley Zane, Cambria
