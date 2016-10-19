Donald Trump’s ghostwriter explains Trump’s proclivity for lying

“Lying is second nature to him. More than anyone else I have ever met, Donald Trump has the ability to convince himself that whatever he is saying at any given moment is true, or sort of true, or at least ought to be true. It’s impossible to keep him focused on any topic. I feel a deep sense of remorse that I contributed to presenting Trump in a way that brought him wider attention and made him more appealing than he is. I genuinely believe that if Trump wins and gets the nuclear codes, there is an excellent possibility it will lead to the end of civilization.” — Tony Schwartz, the ghostwriter of Trump’s “The Art of the Deal,” in The New Yorker.
Have you ever heard of such a thing? A liar for president of the United States.
Ron Lowe, Nevada City
