PG&E does not need approval from SLO County cities to close Diablo Canyon

I thought the free enterprise system was as sacred as the national anthem. Now, we have a Sept. 16 Tribune story that says six San Luis Obispo County cities state that if you start a business, pay taxes and otherwise operate a good business that you cannot close your business unless your local city council allows you to quit, (“Six local cities protest proposed Diablo Canyon closure plan”). That your business is no longer profitable makes no difference. And even if allowed to quit, you are likely to have to pay some form of tribute to allow your city to wean itself off of the loss of your tax dollars.
It seems Grover Beach is the only city in San Luis Obispo County that will allow you to close your business doors gracefully.
The story reports that Pismo Beach’s Shelly Higginbotham was the only mayor to participate in the joint announcement that is targeting PG&E’s business decision to close its Diablo Canyon nuclear generating plant in 2025. Where were the other mayors or vice mayors? My mayor, Jan Marx, was missing, but our city manager made comments. I don’t vote for city managers; I do vote for mayors to represent me. I don’t recall SLO citizens ever being asked for an opinion on this issue, which I consider fundamentally at odds with free enterprise ideals.
Ken Schwartz, former mayor of San Luis Obispo
