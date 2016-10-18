Assembly candidate’s stance on climate change eludes reader

I read Jordan Cunningham’s letter (“Cunningham refutes ‘climate change denier’ label,” Sept. 27) — in which he complained that Tom Fulks called him a climate change denier — several times, because no where in his response did Jordan directly state that he believes in climate change. The only thing I could derive from his missive was his pandering for the votes from those opposed to the closing of Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant.
So Jordan, do you believe in climate change? A simple yes or no will suffice.
Bill Tkach, Paso Robles
