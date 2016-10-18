San Luis Obispo County needs to conserve water across the board

Praise to the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors who cite concerns about water availability, denying the proposed construction of 102 homes at Laetitia Vineyard near Arroyo Grande (“Proposed housing at Laetitia Vineyard denied by SLO County Supervisors,” Sept. 27).
What I find incredible is that housing is rightly being denied because of a lack of water, yet we continue to see new grape plantings. Are wine and greed more important than housing? When will the county truly get on board with conserving water in all regards of life?
Cindy Schindler, Atascadero
