SLO City Council candidate Pease will work to bridge town and gown

Here’s why I think you should vote for Andy Pease for San Luis Obispo City Council:
She is a thoughtful listener. I have been to several of the “meet and greet” events, and what stands out is the way she listens and moves the conversation to explore all the ramifications of the subject discussed.
One of my biggest concerns is the impact of Cal Poly on our community — both negative and positive. It is a reality that we all must deal with. On-campus student housing is a priority for us all, as is positive communication between town and gown. Andy will be an excellent voice for our community to deal positively and realistically with our “big” neighbor. She will fill that role the best of any of the candidates running for City Council.
Evy Justesen, San Luis Obispo
