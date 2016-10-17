Vin Scully inspires listeners to live their life’s mission

It’s the late summer for baseball and the very same time of the season for my own years. And it’s the dead of winter for 67 years of broadcasting Dodger baseball.
Few things can compare for beauteous wonder to hearing Vin Scully give the call of a night game — or even better, a day game — the way God intended it to be played.
When, close to your ear, he inhabits your life as it were, you could forgive yourself for believing that he has snuck in there and said a prayer for you.
His kind of precision in living out a life’s mission, while inspiring to some, terrifies me in the best way possible. He dares me to do better.
I don’t ever picture him as kind or genteel. Vin Scully is a dangerous man. He’s wild and just getting wilder.
Kevin Drabinski, San Luis Obispo
