There are many reasons to re-elect Atascadero Mayor Tom O’Malley

As mayor pro tem of Atascadero, I support Tom O’Malley for mayor.
He’s a man of strong character, high values and a devoted public servant. Being a CPA and chairperson of the city’s finance committee, I appreciate Mayor O’Malley’s commitment to responsible spending and a balanced budget. When determining policy and making decisions, Tom understands the importance of cost/benefit analysis and full-cost recovery. He’s keenly aware that the decisions he makes involve taxpayer dollars — the people’s money — and he takes that responsibility seriously.
As we move forward, I trust Tom to balance the priorities of strong financial reserves, economic development and infrastructure improvements while continuing to pursue public-private partnerships to achieve more great things in Atascadero.
Please join me in re-electing Atascadero Mayor Tom O’Malley on Nov. 8.
Heather Moreno, Atascadero
Comments