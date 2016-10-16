Letters to the Editor

October 16, 2016 2:03 PM

Closure of Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant can’t come soon enough

Many letters have been written decrying the closure of the (appropriately named) Diablo Canyon nuclear plant, hoping, I guess, that PG&E will somehow change its mind.

These authors usually go on to make the arguments that nuclear power is cheap, safe, clean energy. The facts contradict these arguments, but one very important problem remains missing from their arguments — the waste. Where’s it going to go?

They never have the answer for this. Diablo already ran out of storage ages ago, and the highly radioactive and dangerous waste is now sitting around in casks.

Yucca Mountain can’t and won’t happen, so what’s the gameplan here? Oh, that’s right — there isn’t one.

Hopes and prayers aren’t needed for energy sources like solar, which more and more people are installing every day. In fact, it is such a no-brainer many cities are now requiring solar installed on all new building constructions. PG&E unwisely built a nuclear power plant on top of multiple earthquake faults and has no gameplan for the waste problem.

No, it’s not a shame — Diablo’s closure can’t come soon enough.

Angela Henderson, Grover Beach

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Comments

Videos

'Spotlight' editor shares his story, 'Weird Al' inducted into Media Hall of Fame at Cal Poly gala

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos